Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will retain your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in our privacy policy. We will retain and use your Personal Data only to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
We will also retain Usage Data for only for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period, unless this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Users have the right to have their data removed at any time. If you wish to have your data removed from all our system, please email us at hi@octolens.com and we will remove and confirm removal.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store data to very high security standards and review on a continual basis. Our database is AES encrypted, both in transit and at rest. Our database provider is SOC II Type 2+ HIPPAA certified as well as comply with the EU GDPR and other global standards.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no