Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten

Under our Privacy Policy as of May 2025 24.18 Erasure 24.19. You may request that we erase the Personal Information we hold about you in the following circumstances: you believe that it is no longer necessary for us to hold the Personal Information we hold about you; we are processing the Personal Information we hold about you on the basis of your consent, and you wish to withdraw your consent and there is no other ground under which we can process the Personal Information; you no longer wish us to use the Personal Information we hold about you in order to send you information about the us and our services, including the Autohive Platform; or you believe we are unlawfully processing the Personal Information we hold about you. 24.20. While we consider your request for erasure, you may exercise your right to restrict our processing of the Personal Information as described below. 24.21. Please provide as much detail as possible on your reasons for the request to assist us in determining whether you have a valid basis for erasure. After deleting the Personal Information, we may not be able to provide services to you, including access to the Autohive Platform, or the same level of service that we were previously able to provide. 24.22. Where you have requested that we erase Personal Information that we have made public and there are grounds for erasure, we will use reasonable steps to tell others that are displaying the Personal Information or providing links to the Personal Information to erase that Personal Information.