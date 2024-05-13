Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We may retain meeting data until account deletion or through a specific user request in accordance with our privacy policy. Enterprise customers may request specific data retention parameters during onboarding.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Upon request, non-anonymized data is deleted from Empwr.ai-owned and hosted facilities. Requests can be made by emailing privacy@empwr.ai

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Empwr.ai encrypts customer data at rest using AES-256 encryption. All data transmitted between our core services is encrypted in transit using HTTPS, enforcing a minimum of TLS 1.2 for secure communications.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen render.com, Azure

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI ChatGPT (gpt-4o-2024-11-20), Anthropic Claude (claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022 and claude-3-opus-20240229)

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Zero day retention from LLM

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung US only