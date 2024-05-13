Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We may retain meeting data until account deletion or through a specific user request in accordance with our privacy policy. Enterprise customers may request specific data retention parameters during onboarding.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon request, non-anonymized data is deleted from Empwr.ai-owned and hosted facilities. Requests can be made by emailing privacy@empwr.ai
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Empwr.ai encrypts customer data at rest using AES-256 encryption. All data transmitted between our core services is encrypted in transit using HTTPS, enforcing a minimum of TLS 1.2 for secure communications.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
render.com, Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI ChatGPT (gpt-4o-2024-11-20), Anthropic Claude (claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022 and claude-3-opus-20240229)
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Zero day retention from LLM
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
US only
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz