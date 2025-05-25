Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Engauge AI will retain Customer Data in accordance with the retention settings configured by each customer. The default retention period is 7 days, and customers may extend this up to 90 days through application settings.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Engauge AI will remove Customer Data in accordance with the retention policy set by the customer. Upon expiration of the retention period or upon termination of the customer account, Engauge AI will securely delete all data related to the customer, including associated metadata and generated content.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Engauge AI will store Customer Data in accordance with industry best practices for security, including encryption of credentials and data in transit. Data is stored in secure, access-controlled environments.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud-hosted.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.engaugeai.com/sub-processors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI Models (e.g. GPT 4o, GPT-4o-mini), Claude (in evaluation)

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Our LLM provider integrations do not retain prompt or completion data, as logging is disabled at the API level. Engauge AI stores structured logs of LLM inputs and outputs for debugging and audit purposes, retained for duration configured by customer.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Engauge AI's LLM providers operate multi-tenant infrastructure for API-based access and isolate API requests between customers at the infrastructure level. Engauge AI disables API call logging, ensuring that no data is stored or used.