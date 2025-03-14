Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Relativity is committed to protecting personal data. Relativity will collect metadata related to Slack Legal Holds created and managed through RelativityOne. We adhere to principles of lawful, fair, and transparent data processing, ensuring that your data is handled with the utmost care and confidentiality. No other customer data is stored, processed, or retained by our application.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customers are in control of the lifecycle of their data related to the Relativity Legal Hold Slack application and can delete at any time.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Relativity will store metadata related to Slack Legal Holds created and managed through RelativityOne. We integrate with Slack's Legal Hold functionality, ensuring that all data management and retention are handled directly by Slack. No other customer data is stored by our application.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no