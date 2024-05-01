Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The data retention policy states that all data are available for 5 years and then can be deleted. (However, the retention period can be modified by clients according to their needs.)
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The standard period of data deletion is after 5 years or at the termination of the contract with the client. We never delete data from the system unless specifically requested.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The data is end-to-end encrypted and the encryption consists of various keys, including passwords etc., so it cannot be decrypted.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
FaceUp’s product infrastructure is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). We utilize end-to-end encryption protocols to secure data. We treat personal user data in accordance with GDPR guidelines and other legal obligations.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no