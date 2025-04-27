Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Consistent with Pensero’s Privacy Policy, Provider shall retain Customer Data only as directed by the Customer and as long as necessary to provide the Services or comply with legal obligations. If the law requires retention for a more extended period, Provider shall inform the Customer in writing. Upon termination of the Services or at the Customer’s direction, Provider shall delete or return Customer Data within thirty (30) days, unless otherwise required by law.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten - Provider will retain Customer Data solely as directed by the Customer and only for the duration necessary to provide the agreed Services or to comply with applicable legal obligations. - If any law mandates a longer retention period, Provider will notify the Customer in writing, specifying the legal requirement. - Upon termination of the Services or upon Customer’s request, Provider will delete or return all Customer Data within thirty (30) calendar days, unless retention is required by law. - All deletion or archival processes will be carried out securely to protect the confidentiality and integrity of Customer Data.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung - Customer Data will be stored only for the duration necessary to deliver the Services or to satisfy any applicable legal retention obligations. - Storage systems and infrastructure will be maintained to ensure data security, confidentiality, and integrity throughout the retention period. - Provider will ensure that Customer Data is accessible only to authorized personnel and protected against unauthorized access, loss, or damage. -Upon expiry of the retention period or upon Customer’s direction, Customer Data will be securely deleted or returned, consistent with the Data Archival and Removal Policy.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Meta Llama 3.1 (hosted via Together AI)

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Pensero retains customer data only while the customer account remains active. Data passed to the LLM is processed ephemerally and not retained beyond the completion of each request.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Pensero’s LLM operates in Together AI’s managed multi-tenant environment hosted in U.S. data centers. Customer data is processed transiently and is not used for model training or shared across tenants.