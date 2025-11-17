Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain only user data necessary for Catpilot to perform its service. Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon customer deletion, Slack deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 14 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Catpilot is a basic Q&A and training program app that stores no critical user data apart from basic information needed to perform its basic functions (team's Slack ID, and Team Name). Data is stored in a database secured by private key authentication.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI GPT-4
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
No personally identifiable information (PII) is stored or retained
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
OpenAI LLM operates in the United States
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
OpenAI processes and stores data in servers located in various regions, primarily within the United States.