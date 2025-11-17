Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain only user data necessary for Catpilot to perform its service. Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Upon customer deletion, Slack deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 14 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Catpilot is a basic Q&A and training program app that stores no critical user data apart from basic information needed to perform its basic functions (team's Slack ID, and Team Name). Data is stored in a database secured by private key authentication.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI GPT-4

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM No personally identifiable information (PII) is stored or retained

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung OpenAI LLM operates in the United States