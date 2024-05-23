Gitbot for GitHub

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The only reason we collect your personal data is to provide you with service. It's kept as long as you're signed in to Gitbot. We are serious about user privacy, so no personal data is collected for marketing purposes.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When you uninstall Gitbot, all data about your Slack workspace is immediately removed from our database. Backups are retained for 30 days only.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us during transmission and once we receive it. Data is transported with TLS 1.2+, and its storage is encrypted using AES-256.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no