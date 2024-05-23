Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Positive Group Sales Solutions SAS will retain Customer Data in accordance with EU GDPR compliance. After conclusion of the customer account, at the latest 6 months upon termination of the Service Agreement, we destroy all documents, processing and utilization results, and data sets related to the contract that have come into its possession via the noCRM service software.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Positive Group Sales Solutions SAS will remove Customer Data in accordance with the retention policy. Once the customer data are deleting, Data of the Client will continue to survive in backups up to 6 months after the deletion of the data in the Service account.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Positive Group Sales Solutions SAS will store Customer Data in accordance with EU GDPR. All data are stored with encryption at rest in Europe and token or password are never saved as is but encrypted on our servers.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland, Frankreich

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted through Engine Yard on Amazon AWS. All servers are in AWS Ireland and backups in AWS France.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS EC2 and AWS through Engine Yard

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no