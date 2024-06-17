BuildBetter.ai

Turn every customer conversation into searchable, actionable insight—with zero busy-work. :rocket:
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What if every Slack message and customer call became directly actionable?
BuildBetter uses AI to capture, analyze, and surface the exact signals B2B product teams need—right inside Slack.
With BuildBetter for Slack, you can:
1. Send call intel to Slack: Post tailored summaries, key quotes, and action items to any channel.
2. Harvest Signals automatically: Add
/bb connect
to a customer channel—new threads are analyzed and logged as product Signals.
3. Save critical threads in one click: Use ••• on a thread to manually save a conversation to a Signal for deeper analysis.
“I wouldn’t work for a company that doesn’t have BB at the center of their operations.”
— Tiger Smith, Head of Product
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How it works in Slack :magic_wand:
Slack action What you’ll see
/bbconnect — OAuth prompt → choose channels & permissions.
Post-call toggle — A concise 3-sentence summary, transcript link, and next-steps card.
Invite bot to a channel — Daily/weekly digests of new Signals (bugs, feature requests, themes).
Settings → Slack filters Granular rules (e.g., only calls tagged customer_issue → #cs-alerts).
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Why 28,000+ teams trust BuildBetter
• Purpose-built for product ops — precise insights, not generic recaps.
• Unlimited seats, no hidden fees — keep every stakeholder aligned.
• Privacy by design — your data never trains third-party models. :shield:
Product teams waste up to 75 % of their week on ops work; BuildBetter users cut that to <30 %—freeing them to focus on strategy and vision.
“It wouldn’t be possible to do my job at this scale without your application.”
— John Strang, Product Operations
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Install & get started
[Add to Slack] → approve scopes → redirected to a Success page with next steps:
1. Run /bb connect in your channel of choice.
2. Select if you want to send call data or auto ingest customer or team threads from a channel (or both).
3. Configure filters in BuildBetter → Settings → Integrations → Slack.
Enjoy the first Signal digest within 24 h—and reclaim your time.
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Compliance & trust
• SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, HIPAA-ready
• Data encrypted in transit & at rest
• Large Language Model (LLM) generates responses that may occasionally be inaccurate; review before sharing.
Privacy Policy: https://docs.buildbetter.ai/pages/Legal/privacy-policy
Trust Center: https://trust.buildbetter.ai
Pricing :dollar:
Unlimited seats on every plan → https://buildbetter.ai/plans
:star: Try BuildBetter FREE today at https://BuildBetter.ai