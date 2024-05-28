DeepFabric

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien UnPlatforms is committed to protecting the privacy and security of our customers' data. We will retain customer data in accordance with GDPR and CCPA Regulations. Customer Account Information is retained for the duration of the customer relationship and deleted after account closure, unless otherwise requested by the customer.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data will be removed when customer deletes his accounts and duplicate data or data that is no longer required for business operations. Data will be removed on customer requests: Data removal requests from customers in accordance with privacy regulations. The archival and removal processes will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, and other relevant privacy laws.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All sensitive data is encrypted both at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption protocols. Data storage practices is in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and industry-specific regulations.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Azure

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Azure OpenAI Models (GPT 4.1, Text Embedding)

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM The LLM does not retain any customer data.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Inference data stored at rest remains in the East United States.