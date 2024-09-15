Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain personal data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, including to meet legal, regulatory, tax, accounting, or reporting requirements.
Retention Periods
* Account Data: Personal data associated with your account will be retained for the duration of your account's active status. Upon account deletion, we will delete or anonymize your personal data within instantly.
* Communication Data: i.e. messages will NOT be stored persistently. Such data will be deleted immediately after users confirm the successful sending of their messages.
* Payment data: is retained for bookkeeping purposes in compliance with Swedish accounting law (Bokföringslagen) and is stored for a period of up to 7 years.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
At a user's request, we delete all account and payment information associated with the account. For assistance, please contact us at info@chatizard.com or complete the web form available on our support page: https://www.chatizard.com/html/contact.html
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Personal information we collect is securely stored in Google Cloud servers in Finland, in compliance with GDPR. We use encryption and access controls to protect your data, retaining it only as long as necessary or as required by law.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
on google cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
ChatGPT
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Chatizard does not allow OpenAI to use data submitted through the API to train or improve its models. OpenAI retains some user data temporarily for the purposes of monitoring for abuse and diagnostics
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
OpenAI ensures no cross-access between tenants - between different businesses.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
OpenAI processes data primarily in the United States.