App Monitoring by Appfigures

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is retained while account is active. Private data can be removed at any time by user by deleting their account or contacting support@appfigures.com . Note that other than the token, organization, and channel name we do not retain any data from the user's Slack organization. This is a 'push' integration.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data is retained while account is active. Private data can be removed at any time by user. Some data will take 30 days to rotate out of backups. Note that other than the token, organization, and channel name we do not retain any data from the user's Slack organization. This is a 'push' integration.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored securely and sensitive data is encrypted in transport and at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no