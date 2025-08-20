Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

When someone requests for Xmind AI to delete personal data, we: 1. Receive the Request: Users can submit their data deletion requests via email at hello@xmind.com. 2. Verification: We verify the identity of the requester to ensure they have the right to request the deletion of the specified data. 3. Processing the Request: Once verified, we will initiate the deletion process for the requested data from our systems within a reasonable timeframe. 4. Confirmation: After the data has been successfully deleted, we will send a confirmation email to the user. 5. Compliance: We ensure that all deletions are conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.