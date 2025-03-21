Autentik Dialog Insights

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Autentik Inc. will retain Customer Data in accordance with the principles outlined in our Privacy Policy. Personal information, including but not limited to email addresses, will be retained for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected or as required by applicable laws and regulations. We periodically review the data we hold and ensure it is either securely deleted or anonymized when it is no longer needed.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Autentik Inc. will remove Customer Data in accordance with our internal data management procedures and relevant legal obligations. Personal data that is no longer required for its original purpose, or upon request for deletion by the customer, will be securely archived or deleted. We ensure that all data removal processes are conducted with the utmost care to protect user privacy and data integrity.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Autentik Inc. will store Customer Data in accordance with industry-standard security practices. All personal information is stored on secure cloud servers, protected by advanced encryption and access controls. We implement rigorous security measures to safeguard your data from unauthorized access, alteration, or destruction, ensuring that it remains confidential and secure throughout its lifecycle.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted (Microsoft Azure)
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Anthropic, ChatGPT
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Autentik retains message data from Slack for only 30 minutes, then permanently deletes it. LLM queries are processed in real-time and not stored beyond the immediate session needs.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Autentik Inc never uses Slack user data for training LLMs. Data from our Slack integration is used exclusively for app functionality and stored according to our privacy policy. Message data is retained for only 30 minutes, then deleted.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Autentik doesn't use Slack data for LLM training. All Slack integration data is used solely for app functionality and retained for only 30 minutes. We never share user data with third parties for ML purposes without explicit consent.