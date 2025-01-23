Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Hummingbirds (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) prioritizes the protection of users' personal information for the Bulksend service and strictly complies with all relevant laws, including the Personal Information Protection Act, as well as the guidelines set forth by the Personal Information Protection Commission. - The Company processes and retains personal information for the period stipulated by law or until the user terminates the service usage agreement or withdraws their consent for the collection and use of personal information. - As a general principle, the Company promptly destroys personal information once the purpose of its collection and use has been achieved. - If a member withdraws their consent to the collection and use of personal information, the Company will promptly delete the member’s personal information. - However, if the retention period has been pre-notified and has not yet expired, or if the Company has obtained individual consent, the personal information will be retained for the agreed-upon period.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Hummingbirds (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) prioritizes the protection of users' personal information for the Bulksend service and strictly complies with all relevant laws, including the Personal Information Protection Act, as well as the guidelines set forth by the Personal Information Protection Commission. As a general principle, the Company promptly destroys personal information once the purpose of its collection and use has been achieved. However, in accordance with the “Personal Information Validity Period System,” if a member has not used the service for one year, or if the following laws require retention for a certain period, the Company will separately store the personal information and will never use it for any other purposes. - Records related to contracts or withdrawal of subscription: 5 years (Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce) - Records related to payment and supply of goods: 5 years (Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce) - Records related to consumer complaints or dispute resolution: 3 years (Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce) - Records related to identity verification: 6 months (Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce) - Records of website and service visits: 3 months (Protection of Communications Secrets Act) Books and supporting documents related to all transactions as prescribed by tax laws: 5 years (Basic National Tax Act) - Personal Information Destruction Procedure and Method User personal information is immediately destroyed once the purpose is achieved, following the designated destruction methods. If retention is required by other laws, the information will be transferred to a separate database (or stored in a separate file cabinet for paper documents) and retained for the specified period before being permanently deleted. Personal information stored in electronic file formats is deleted using technical methods that make record reproduction impossible, while printed materials containing personal information are completely destroyed through physical methods such as shredding or incineration to prevent reassembly.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Hummingbirds (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) prioritizes the protection of users' personal information for the Bulksend service and strictly complies with all relevant laws, including the Personal Information Protection Act, as well as the guidelines set forth by the Personal Information Protection Commission. 1. Collection of Personal Information The Company collects the following minimum required personal information to provide and operate the service, respond to service inquiries, and process marketing information requests: - When applying for the service (installing Bulksend): Email, name - For service inquiries and marketing information requests: Name, email, mobile phone number, company/organization - During service usage: Data voluntarily entered by customers using Bulksend Slack App features, service usage records 2. Optional Information Collection The following optional information is collected when users submit inquiries via the ‘Leave Feedback’ feature within the BulkSend service: - Contact details (phone number or email address) 3. Automatically Collected Information The following data may be automatically collected during the service usage process or business operations: - Service usage records, access logs All collected information is securely stored in AWS's Ap-Northeast Region (South Korea) data center. The Company makes every effort to protect users' personal information from hacking, computer viruses, and other security threats. To ensure the protection of user data, the following security measures are implemented: - SSL Security Certificate Implementation: All communications through the website and Bulksend Slack App are encrypted using SSL security certificates to ensure the safe transmission of personal information over the network. - Data Backup and Network Security: Regular backups are conducted to prevent data loss, and intrusion prevention systems are utilized to strictly control unauthorized access from external sources. Additionally, the Company continuously strives to enhance system security by implementing all available technical safeguards.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Republik Korea

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