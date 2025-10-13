UKG Flow (CAN)

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
UKG will only retain personal information for the length of time necessary to fulfill the purpose(s) for which the information was collected or as required or permitted by applicable laws, (including the resolution of disputes) and in accordance with our customer contracts.
To determine the appropriate retention period for personal information, we consider the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the personal information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure of the personal information, the purposes for which we process your personal information, and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal requirements.
When we no longer require your personal information, we will either delete or deidentify it or, if this is not possible, we will securely store it in accordance with this Website Notice and cease use of the personal information until deletion is possible. If we deidentify your personal information (so that it is no longer associated with you), we may retain this information for longer periods.
For more information refer https://www.ukg.com/privacy.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
In regard to UKG’s policies, we do not share our internal policies as they are confidential and proprietary. That said, for the purposes of the Pro WFM services, data removal/deletion is controlled by our customers. UKG provides customers with functionality to delete their data in the application per their internal standards/policies. Upon contract termination, data is deleted in accordance with contractual commitments per customer. In the majority of cases, data is deleted within 90 days post contract termination. UKG will begin deletes data using industry standard data sanitization tools.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
In regard to UKG’s policies, we do not share our internal policies as they are confidential and proprietary. That said, all data is stored within the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in the geographic hosting location our customers choose (e.g. U.S., Canada, E.U. or Australia). Controls in place to protect customer data within the Pro WFM are in accordance with ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 standards.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no