Status Calendar

:zap: Automatically update your Slack status

Enjoy more focused work and reduced interruptions by automatically updating your status in Slack to let the team know when you need to concentrate and when they can expect a response

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:sunglasses: Schedule status changes in advance

Stay focused on the right thing and achieve deep work by planning your workdays and scheduling updates of your Slack status according to your time blocks

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:mega: Share what you're working on

Broadcast what you're currently working on and eliminate distracting check-ins and stressful expectations of immediate responses

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:spiral_calendar_pad: Sync with Google Calendar

Connect your calendar and automatically update your status and notification settings whenever a calendar event starts and ends