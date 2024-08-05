Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Different types of data are retained for different amounts of time in accordance with Wiz’s data retention policy. For the most up to date policy information, always refer to the Wiz documentation: https://docs.wiz.io/wiz-docs/docs/data-retention
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
If a paid subscription ends or is terminated, Wiz retains customer data stored in the Wiz database in a limited-function account for 90 days to enable the subscriber to extract the data. After the 90-day retention period ends, Wiz disables the account and deletes the customer data. Once deleted, data may reside in Wiz's backups for up to 180 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Wiz’s backend environment is hosted in AWS. All data stored at Wiz is AES-encrypted, following industry standards, in motion and at rest.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Wiz provides customers with the option to host their Wiz tenant in various jurisdictions. Wiz currently offers data hosting in, among others, the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, India, UAE and Israel.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Amazon Bedrock and Azure OpenAI
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Data is stored for 90 days
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Wiz AI features are powered by private instances of GenAI-as-a service providers that run in Wiz's backend,
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
The data is stored and managed as part of Wiz BE