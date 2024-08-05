Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Different types of data are retained for different amounts of time in accordance with Wiz’s data retention policy. For the most up to date policy information, always refer to the Wiz documentation: https://docs.wiz.io/wiz-docs/docs/data-retention

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten If a paid subscription ends or is terminated, Wiz retains customer data stored in the Wiz database in a limited-function account for 90 days to enable the subscriber to extract the data. After the 90-day retention period ends, Wiz disables the account and deletes the customer data. Once deleted, data may reside in Wiz's backups for up to 180 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Wiz’s backend environment is hosted in AWS. All data stored at Wiz is AES-encrypted, following industry standards, in motion and at rest.

Details zum Daten-Hosting Wiz provides customers with the option to host their Wiz tenant in various jurisdictions. Wiz currently offers data hosting in, among others, the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, India, UAE and Israel.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.wiz.io/legal/sub-processor-list

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Amazon Bedrock and Azure OpenAI

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Data is stored for 90 days

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Wiz AI features are powered by private instances of GenAI-as-a service providers that run in Wiz's backend,