Standup & Check-in & Update • Stany

« Stany is very handy! We run our daily checkins and it is super convenient and the employees find it useful. It is far better than Standuply! »‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾What can you do with Stany?
Warren Hutson, Team Leader
« Stany is an effective tool for running remote teams. It streamlined our processes and organisation. »
Melodie Tatum, Engineering Manager
:arrows_counterclockwise: Daily Asynchronous Standups — Get a clear view on people statuses and blockers.Check out product documentation to learn more!
:x: Blockers Summary — Help your team by identifying and fixing blockers easily.
:bell: Automated reminders — Make sure people fill out the Standup each day.
:one: It has the most features‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾About BuddiesHR
:two: It is the easiest to use (source)
:three: It is the cheapest — up to 75% cheaper compared to competition
We develop apps for Slack to help People Teams and Founders build an amazing company culture that attracts and retains top talent.
:coffee: Alfy — Coffee and Donut Chat
:birthday: Billy — Birthday and work anniversary celebrations
:clap: Clappy — Kudos, Praise, Shoutout
:palm_tree: Palmy — Vacation & Leave Tracker
:octopus: Pulsy — Polls, Surveys & eNPS
:card_index_dividers: Linky — Org Chart & Employee Directory
:clipboard: Stany — Daily Asynchronous Standups
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.