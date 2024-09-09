Cloud Depot EC2Info

Cloud Depot processes and stores data in accordance with its internally documented data retention and information security policies. Note that logs are retained for 1 year maximum and other types of data such as customer transactions, support and other business information is kept as needed or required by regulations/legal requirements. Application and customer data is stored in MS Azure or other third-party processors as indicated and updated from time to time on the Cloud Depot privacy policy (

). Data is not archived to any third parties (offline storage, data-archive service providers, etc.) Cloud Depot uses MS Azure to store non-identifiable application data, customer-usage data, and other service providers to manage customer account information. Removal of the data from MS Azure is automated in the case of log retention (1 year) as well as other usage data; other data is kept as required by legal/business purposes such as transaction history, support case history, etc. (legal basis for processing and right to retain).