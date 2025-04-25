Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Arphie maintains a standard data retention and deletion policy as part of its SOC 2 compliance. Data retention, archiving, and deletion practices adhere to business requirements, applicable laws, and regulations. For core Arphie workflows, some data is retained after sessions as necessary for fundamental operations. Data security and privacy policies, including retention practices, are reviewed and updated annually to ensure ongoing compliance and effectiveness.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Arphie maintains a standard data retention and deletion policy as part of its SOC 2 compliance. These practices adhere to business requirements, applicable laws, and regulations. The company can delete data upon written request from the customer. Additionally, Arphie has documented policies and procedures for the return or disposal of information processed on behalf of customers throughout the contract lifecycle. A backup and recovery policy is also in place to ensure data protection and availability.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Arphie maintains a standard data retention and deletion policy as part of its SOC 2 compliance. Data can be deleted upon written request by the customer. A backup and recovery policy is in place to ensure data protection. Data retention, archiving, and deletion practices adhere to business requirements and applicable laws and regulations.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Models from OpenAI and Anthropic
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Arphie has enterprise Zero Data Retention (ZDR) agreements with OpenAI and Anthropic.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Information used by Arphie's LLM calls are strictly siloed between organizations.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Data is stored and processed in the US.