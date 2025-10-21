Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We are committed to protecting your personal information as a top priority. When using the Smart Translate application, your data will be kept strictly confidential throughout the use of the service. We respect your right to control your personal information and ensure that you can request to delete all data at any time or when uninstalling the Smart Translate application. To make this request, please contact our support team directly.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
PNH Smart Translate provides all users with the ability to request deletion of personal data by sending a request to our support address. We are committed to processing these requests quickly and efficiently, ensuring that your right to control your information is absolutely respected in all cases.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Smart Translate. All data Our system uses TLS/SSL with "A" rating certification from Qualys SSL Labs, demonstrating compliance with the highest security standards in Perfect Forward Secrecy to ensure absolute safety for I'm sorry information.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Japan
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
PNH
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no