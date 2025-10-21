What is Smart Translate?

Smart Translate is an app that translates messages in real time on Slack. It helps remove language barriers in multilingual workplaces, supporting smooth communication for global teams and multinational companies. Key Features: Easy Setup: Simply install the app and set your preferred languages to start translating immediately. Real-Time Translation: Messages are automatically translated and displayed below the original text. Translate Only What You Need: Avoid unnecessary translations by translating only the messages that matter. Multilingual Support: Works seamlessly with teams using multiple languages, translating only the necessary messages. Benefits of Using Smart Translate: Ideal for companies with overseas offices or international business, it can be used for offshore development, communication with foreign clients, and internal collaboration with international employees. Simple pricing based on the number of translated characters allows flexible usage, making it efficient for both small and large teams. Supports English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (with more languages coming soon), and also offers customizable translations. With Smart Translate, you can greatly streamline translation tasks for unfamiliar languages. Real-time translation enables smooth and accurate communication, improving both the speed and quality of your work. ====================== Smart Translateとは？

Smart Translateは、Slack上でリアルタイムにメッセージを翻訳するアプリです。多言語環境の職場でも言語の壁をなくし、グローバルチームや多国籍企業の円滑なコミュニケーションをサポートします。

主な機能

・簡単セットアップ：インストールして言語を設定するだけで、すぐに翻訳を利用できます。

・リアルタイム翻訳：メッセージは自動で翻訳され、原文の下に表示されます。

・必要なメッセージだけ翻訳：すべてのメッセージを無駄に翻訳せず、本当に必要なものだけを翻訳します。

・多言語対応：複数言語を使うチームでも、必要なメッセージだけを翻訳できます。

導入のメリット

・海外拠点を持つ企業や国際取引を行う企業に最適で、オフショア開発や海外クライアントとのやり取り、外国籍社員との社内連携など、幅広く活用できます。

・料金は翻訳文字数に応じたシンプルなプランで、必要な分だけ導入可能。小規模から大規模まで効率的に運用できます。

・対応言語は英語・日本語・韓国語・中国語の4言語（今後拡大予定）で、カスタマイズ翻訳にも対応しています。

Smart Translateを使えば、知らない言語の翻訳作業を大幅に効率化できます。リアルタイム翻訳でスムーズかつ正確なコミュニケーションが可能になり、業務のスピードと精度が向上します。