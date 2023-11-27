StrongDM UK

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
StrongDM maintains Customer Data in accordance with our Data Protection Policies. Session logs are maintained for a period of 13 months, while Audit Logs and Activities Logs are maintained for the duration of the Customer's relationship with StrongDM.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
StrongDM maintains Customer Data in accordance with our Data Protection Policies. StrongDM will delete Customer Data at the end of the Customer's relationship with StrongDM on written request to StrongDM's Data Protection Officer (dpo@strongdm.com). If no written request is received, Customer Data will be deleted in accordance with our standard Data Retention Policies.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
StrongDM maintains Customer Data in accordance with our Data Protection Policies. All Customer Data is encrypted prior to being written to storage, and all storage solutions are backed up and tested for the ability to restore said backups to a working state.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland, Vereinigtes Königreich
Details zum Daten-Hosting
All Customer Data is hosted in segregated Production environments in our Cloud Service Providers.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no