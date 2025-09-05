Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
One Horizon retains customer data while your subscription is active. Upon service termination, we permanently delete the user account and associated data. Inactive accounts (12+ months) will be automatically deleted. Payment records are retained for 7 years as legally required. Users can request data deletion anytime at privacy@onehorizon.ai.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
One Horizon does not archive customer data. Upon account termination, we permanently delete all customer data and associated records. Accounts inactive for 12+ months are automatically deleted. Users are able to delete their own account at any time, this will permanently delete any associated data to their account.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
One Horizon currently stores all customer data exclusively in EU data centers (Amsterdam, Netherlands). We use secure subprocessors including Fly.io (EU hosting), Supabase (AWS), and Google (Netherlands) for AI services. All data is stored with enterprise-grade security measures and encryption in transit and at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Niederlande, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted. One Horizon uses multiple EU-based cloud providers including Fly.io, Supabase on AWS, and Google Cloud. All infrastructure is cloud-native with no on-premise components.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Supabase, AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Google Gemini, OpenAI 4.1-nano
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
One Horizon's LLM is configured to retain Customer Data for zero duration, data is processed in real-time and immediately discarded after response generation.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Customer data processed through Google Gemini is isolated per tenant with no cross-tenant data sharing. All LLM processing occurs in EU (Netherlands) with enterprise-grade data protection. Customer prompts and responses are not used to train models.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
One Horizon's LLM currently operates exclusively in EU data centers ensuring all customer data processing remains within European jurisdiction.