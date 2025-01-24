Copado Expert

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data. Please see our privacy policy at:
https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data. Please see our privacy policy at:
https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data. Please see our privacy policy at:
https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Data Center Locations: EU & US
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP & AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Anthropic Claude 3
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Copado uses Claude 3 on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, which enables Customers to keep their prompts and any documents they upload within the secure boundaries of their existing Copado cloud environment.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Google Cloud’s VertexAI, including the Anthropic Model, is regionally hosted in Google Cloud Platform either in the European Union or the United States and shall be based on the geographic location of Customer’s other Copado Services.