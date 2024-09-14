Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Payment Information: Stored as necessary by Stripe, in compliance with its privacy policies.
Usage Logs: Retained for up to 14 days in analytics to improve the service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Skipper will comply with communication from its users requesting to their personal data removed.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Skipper stores all sensitive information like name, email address, etc. in an encrypted format.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Anthropic Claude Sonnet 3.5
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Skipper does not store any customer usage data, independent of AI usage.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Skipper leverages Anthropic's API to conduct its services.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Skipper does not store any information collected from its AI usage.