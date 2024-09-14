Transform team conversations into actionable tasks instantly! Is your team spending valuable time converting discussions into tickets? Planning and alignment often happens in Slack, but turning those conversations into tickets can be time-consuming and inefficient. Skipper automatically converts your discussions into clear, actionable tasks. It contextually identifies the work that needs to be done, the issue type, sprint, epic, assignee, and more. Decrease your context-switching and time waste with Skipper, and focus more on your actual work. Keep in mind that Skipper uses LLM's. Because the accuracy can be less than 100%, do make sure to double check the work it produces.