Workleap AI

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data may be retained for the duration of the subscription to Workleap, or for legitimate business purposes. After the termination of a subscription, data may be retained for up to 90 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Once data reaches the end of its retention period, it is destroyed according to documented procedures. Customers can request earlier data deletion, which is processed within 30 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. Customer data is logically segregated by organization with strict access controls. No customer data is used for model training or shared across organizations.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Microsoft Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Azure OpenAI GPT 4o; Azure OpenAI GPT 4o-mini
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
LLM does not retain data; interactions in chats/conversations are ephemeral.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Each organization's data is processed ensuring logical separation, maintaining tenant-isolation with enterprise-grade security controls.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
All AI/LLM-driven data processing happens within secure US data centers. Customer data remains in the same geographic region throughout processing.