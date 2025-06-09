Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Peerbound retains messages sent to the Peerbound Slack app for quality assurance and analysis. This data is stored in AWS and is encrypted in transit and at rest.
If a customer ceases to be a Peerbound customer, we will delete all data, include Slack data within 30 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
If a customer ceases to be a Peerbound customer, or upon request from a customer to support@peerbound.com, we will delete all data, include Slack data within 30 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Peerbound stores Slack message data and tokens in our AWS cloud. All data is encrypted at rest. Access to our cloud infrastructure is restricted to required members of the Peerbound engineering team.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI's GPT models
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
OpenAI retains API abuse monitoring logs (which may include prompts and responses) for up to 30 days to detect and prevent misuse. Application state is only stored where necessary to fulfill a request.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Slack data sent to the OpenAI API is processed in a multi-tenant model and is not used to train or fine-tune the underlying models.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
All customer content is stored and processed on OpenAI’s US-based infrastructure.