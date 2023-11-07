Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Vyond is subject to various retention requirements and retains personal data only for as long as necessary for a specified purpose or legal requirement wherever technically and operationally feasible and in accordance with any applicable regulations. If you are using the Site or the Services through your employer’s multi-seat account, please be aware the Administrator of the account has the ability to delete all personal data processed using the Site or the Services, including any content you create and your account details.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Vyond will remove user data approximately 18 months after the user’s account expires.
If you would like your account to be deleted at any point or have any questions, you can submit a support request at https://help.vyond.com/hc/en-us/requests/new.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Vyond will store customer data in AWS platform.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Azure OpenAI GPT-4o, AWS Claude3 Haiku
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
We do not store user input data.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
We do not store user input data.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
We do not store user input data.