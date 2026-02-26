Perplexity Computer

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Perplexity: we store data indefinitely and can delete on request.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data is deleted from our service 30 days after a user disables or deletes their account.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is encrypted at REST, always in secure storage, always encrypted in transit.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We store our data on AWS servers.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Models from OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and in-house
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Perplexity uses various LLM models to power our answer engine. OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI retains data for 30 days. Please find more details about our Data Protection and Data Retention policies in https://trust.perplexity.ai
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an "expired" state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 30 days then removed.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz