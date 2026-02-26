Perplexity Computer

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Perplexity: we store data indefinitely and can delete on request.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data is deleted from our service 30 days after a user disables or deletes their account.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is encrypted at REST, always in secure storage, always encrypted in transit.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting We store our data on AWS servers.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://trust.perplexity.ai/

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Models from OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and in-house

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Perplexity uses various LLM models to power our answer engine. OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI retains data for 30 days. Please find more details about our Data Protection and Data Retention policies in https://trust.perplexity.ai

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an "expired" state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 30 days then removed.