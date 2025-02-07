Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Our data retention policy is to keep customer data for as long as an account remains active. When an account is voluntarily closed, its data is marked “expired.” Expired data is retained for 30 days and then permanently deleted. Customers should download their data before closing an account. If an account is involuntarily suspended, it becomes inaccessible for a 30-day grace period. During that time, the account can be reopened if payment obligations are met and any Terms-of-Service violations are resolved. After 30 days, the account is closed, its data enters the “expired” state, and it will be deleted 30 days thereafter unless applicable law requires a longer retention period. The Data Retention Schedule is as follows. Corporate records—such as board and committee minutes, corporate seals, articles of incorporation, bylaws, and annual reports—are stored in Google Drive and retained for five years. HR records are retained for five years. Employee personnel records (including attendance, applications, status changes, performance reviews, terminations, withholding information, garnishments, test results, and training and qualification records) are stored in Google Drive. Individual employment contracts are stored in Dropbox. Employment-agency correspondence and job-opening advertisements are stored in Google Drive. Job descriptions and postings are also stored in Google Drive. Log data is typically retained for 15-30 days. CloudWatch logs are stored in AWS CloudWatch and S3, and application logs are stored in Datadog.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When an account is voluntarily closed, its data is marked “expired.” Expired data is retained for 30 days and then permanently deleted. Customers should download any needed data before closing an account. If an account is involuntarily suspended, it becomes inaccessible for a 30-day grace period. During that time, the account can be reopened if payment obligations are fulfilled and any Terms-of-Service violations are resolved. After 30 days, the account is closed; its data is marked “expired” and will be deleted 30 days thereafter, unless applicable law requires a longer retention period. Traversal’s data archival and removal policy requires that hard-copy materials containing sensitive data be destroyed when they are no longer needed for business or legal reasons. Destruction is carried out through secure means—such as shredding, pulping, or incineration—so the data cannot be reconstructed. Prior to destruction, hard-copy materials are kept in secure storage containers. Electronic media that holds sensitive data is destroyed or rendered unrecoverable once it is no longer needed for business or legal purposes. Data on hardware (for example, hard drives) is disposed of through secure methods such as verified wiping or physical drive destruction. Before any equipment is disposed of or reused, Traversal verifies that all storage media has been purged of sensitive data and licensed software. This information is either securely overwritten or completely removed. When using cloud services, Traversal obtains assurances from its cloud providers that they have established policies and procedures for the secure disposal or reuse of resources. Cloud providers engaged by Traversal must ensure timely, secure disposal or reuse of resources—including equipment, data storage, files, and memory.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Traversal’s Data Storage Policy requires that all stored data be properly categorized and assigned a retention schedule in alignment with the Asset Management Policy, Data Classification Policy, and Data Retention Policy. When determining how long to retain data, consider any statutory, regulatory, or contractual requirements; the type of data involved (for example, accounting records, database records, or audit logs); and the storage medium (such as paper, hard drives, or servers). Data must also be properly stored and handled while at rest. In conjunction with the same policies, storage and disposal decisions should account for who is authorized to access or manage the data; clear identification of records and their retention periods; the impact of technology changes on the ability to access data throughout the retention period; acceptable timeframes and formats for retrieval; and appropriate methods of disposal.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting We would use Amazon Web Services. S3 and RDS to store relevant data in their cloud based data center in the USA.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://docs.google.com/document/d/15qB3eO0ECuZeqnaOWKbCRKA7NogcaKQTVWPc72GZ53I/edit?tab=t.0

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI o3, Anthropic Claude 4, and possibly others pending future model updates.

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM We have zero data retention agreements with our LLM provider - no data is retained by the provider. We may retain LLM input/outputs for the purposes of improving data, with a default of 2 years but configurable.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung LLM Tenancy: In SaaS, every prompt/embedding carries an org_id; data, keys, and caches are namespace-isolated, and RLS+IAM block cross-tenant reads. In on-prem, the entire stack runs inside your VPC, eliminating multi-tenant sharing.