Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Kotobase only retains data as long as it is necessary to provide translation and collaboration services. By default, messages are processed in real time and are not stored permanently. Minimal metadata (such as user and workspace IDs) may be retained for service functionality, analytics, but no message content is stored beyond what is strictly required for translation.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We do not archive user message content. Any cached data used for translation is automatically purged. Users may request removal of all associated metadata (e.g. workspace integration details, preferences), which will be permanently deleted from our systems.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Kotobase stores only necessary configuration data (e.g., tokens, preferences, and workspace mapping) in encrypted databases. No user message content is stored long term. All data at rest is encrypted, and data in transit is protected.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Japan

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI GPT-series models (via API)

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM We do not persist customer message content for LLM purposes. Any data sent to the LLM is retained only temporarily for processing and is not stored by our application. OpenAI’s API data retention policies apply.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Customer data is processed on a per-request basis and is logically isolated per workspace. Data sent to the LLM is used only to generate the requested translation or response and is not shared across customers. We do not use customer data to train or fine