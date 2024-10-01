Kindred Minds

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain only certain outputs generated by LLMs (e.g., conversation summaries, feedback analysis) to support features within the app. These outputs are stored indefinitely unless there is an explicit request to delete the data by the account owner . We do not store any user inputs beyond what's necessary to generate and display outputs and we do not store or index Slack data aside from metadata such as user, channel, and message identifiers. We store audio and video recordings for 7 days and delete transcripts immediately after processing.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data that is eligible for removal (e.g., LLM-generated outputs stored in our system) can be deleted upon request by the account owner. Additionally, if an account owner requests full deletion of its data, we process that request promptly and ensure permanent deletion from our storage systems.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data stored by our bot for Slack (e.g., LLM-generated summaries or insights) is encrypted at rest and in transit. We use Render for secure infrastructure. Stored data is scoped per Slack workspace, and access is restricted using workspace-level OAuth tokens. We do not store raw Slack messages or user inputs, and we do not share or sell any stored data. We do not train the LLMs with Slack data.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.kindredminds.com/subprocessors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) ChatGPT, Claude

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM We retain the outputs of certain LLM API requests—such as summaries, feedback analysis, or conversation insights—in order to support specific product features. Please review OpenAI and Anthropic's privacy policies for further details.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Input provided to our bot is sent to OpenAI and Anthropic for processing via their respective APIs, which handle requests independently and do not co-mingle data between customers. We do not store or mix data across tenants.