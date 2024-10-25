/juro create. Select your workspace and template, answer a few quick questions, and your document appears instantly in Juro, ready to send.Upload documents directly to Juro
/juro upload and let AI handle the metadata extraction. No switching tabs, no manual work - just select your file, choose a template, and you’re done.Stay in the loop with instant notifications
/juro help if you need a bit of help with how get started.
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.