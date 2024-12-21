Get notified when planning poker sessions, retrospectives, or daily standups are scheduled, started, or updated. AgileBox ensures you’re always in the loop about key Agile activities, so your team is prepared and on track.:point_up_2: Join Agile sessions with one click
View all upcoming Agile activities in one place, right on the AgileBox home page within Slack.
Jump into your planning poker games, retrospective meetings, or daily standup sessions directly from Slack notifications.:speech_balloon: Share and access daily standup updates effortlessly
No more hunting for links—AgileBox connects you to active sessions instantly, streamlining your participation in critical team discussions.
AgileBox delivers team members’ standup responses to designated Slack channels, allowing everyone to stay informed.:weight_lifter: Keep your Agile workflow simple and integrated
Whether you’re tracking progress, identifying blockers, or reviewing updates, AgileBox turns daily standup reports into actionable insights accessible by the whole team.
By embedding Jira activities into your Slack workspace, AgileBox reduces context switching and keeps your team focused on what matters most: delivering great work.Why Choose AgileBox for Slack?
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