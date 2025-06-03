Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Meaku Inc. retain personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, including legal and regulatory requirements. This is governed by our commercial engagement with customers. Typically it's retained while we have an active agreement with the customer and up to 365 days after termination.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Meaku Inc. removes all data within 365 days of contract termination with it's customers. We are GDPR compliant and act as data processors on behalf of our customers, we allow deletion or modification of data on request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Meaku Inc. stores data in accordance with the controls and procedures as described by the SOC 2 Compliance framework.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no