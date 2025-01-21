Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Maybe Solutions Ltd maintain Customer Data for the duration on the contract, deleted data may be held for a maximum of thirty (30) days, after which it will be deleted.,
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Maybe Solutions Ltd will delete the Customer Data within thirty (30) days of the contract termination.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Maybe Solution Ltd stores data is securely housed in state-of-the-art UK data centers, ensuring compliance with local regulations and industry standards such as GDPR.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Vereinigtes Königreich
Details zum Daten-Hosting
GCP Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
GPT4o
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Your AI provides customisable retention settings to give organisations precise control over data lifecycle management while ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Your AI for Slack ensures secure, compliant data handling through a robust data tenancy policy designed to protect your organisation's information
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Your AI for Slack complies with strict data residency standards by ensuring all data is exclusively stored and processed in UK-based data centres.