Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Branco.ai shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data. PII (Personally Identifiable Information) shall be deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer has a business use.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data classified as restricted or confidential shall be securely deleted when no longer needed. Branco.ai shall assess the data and disposal practices of third-party vendors in accordance with the Third-Party Management Policy. Only third-parties who meet Branco.ai requirements for secure data disposal shall be used for storage and processing of restricted or confidential data. PII shall be securely deleted and disposed of following contract termination in accordance with company policy, contractual commitments and all relevant laws and regulations. PII shall also be deleted in response to a verified request from a consumer or data subject, where the company does not have a legitimate business interest or other legal obligation to retain the data.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Information We Collect We collect the following types of personal data, either directly from users or through authorized integrations: Account details (name, work email, job title, team) Organizational metadata (e.g., reporting structure, organizational structure) Slack integration metadata Feedback submissions and user-generated goals or development plans Usage data, including interaction logs and performance metrics (e.g., completion of goals or actions) We do not collect or process sensitive personal data (e.g., health data) unless explicitly agreed upon. How We Use Your Information We process your data to: Deliver and maintain our services, including messengers-based features Support continuous feedback, goal alignment, and career development Generate personalized insights and progress reports Improve our platform’s performance and user experience Comply with legal obligations and enforce our Terms We do not use your data to train shared AI models, and we do not access your personal email inboxes (e.g., Gmail).

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted (GCP managed)

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google (GCP)

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://app.mycroft.io/trust/branco-ai

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Google Vertex AI (Gemini family). Specifically Flash level for feedback prompt generation and response quality scoring, and Pro level for action plan generation.

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM LLM used under Enterprise license on Vertex AI: no training, not memory, single-call approach with no history. LLM has no access to data outside the single backend interactions to generate prompt and proposed action items.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung LLM used under Enterprise license on Vertex AI: no training, not memory, single-call approach with no history. LLM has no access to data outside the single backend interactions to generate prompt and proposed action items.