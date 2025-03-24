Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Data is retained as long as MeetHub remains installed in your Slack workspace, unless a deletion request is received.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Users can request data deletion by contacting us at contact@meethub.app. We also periodically review inactive tokens and uninstalled workspaces and remove associated data from our records.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We commit to storing all data securely on AWS infrastructure, using RDS and S3 with encryption at rest enabled.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://meethub.app/privacy