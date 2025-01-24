Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Personal data is retained for 1 year and securely deleted or anonymized once it is no longer needed.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Users can request access, modification, or deletion of their data at any time by contacting support@be-there.co
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Our Data Storage Policy ensures that all data is securely stored, protected, and managed in compliance with industry standards and applicable regulations (such as GDPR and CCPA).
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
VERCEL
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no