Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Marvin retains customer data only for the duration specified in our customer agreement. We follow a strict data retention policy to ensure data is not kept longer than necessary. Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing minimized storage duration and scope.
The detailed policy is available at https://trust.heymarvin.com/.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing minimized storage duration and scope. The detailed policy is available at https://trust.heymarvin.com/.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Marvin's Data Storage Policy prioritizes security and compliance:
Encryption: Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.3/1.2).
Access Control: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) restricts access to authorized data only.
Isolation: Tenant data is logically separated.
Retention: Aligns with contracts; secure deletion within 7 days of termination.
Backup: Regular encrypted backups with recovery options.
Compliance: Meets ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, etc.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We use AWS Cloud to store data.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Gpt-4o
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Marvin retains customer data only for the duration specified in our customer agreement. We follow a strict data retention policy to ensure data is not kept longer than necessary. Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Customer data is logically isolated using team-based IDs to ensure strict data separation
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
All data is processed and stored in AWS data centres, ensuring compliance with data localization requirements