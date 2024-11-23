SharkdomApp

:star2: AI-Powered Partner Pipeline & Co-Sell Hub
Automate 99% of your partner workflows — keep human touchpoints front and center.
:mag_right: Overview
Sharkdom turns your Slack workspace into your Partnership HQ.
Instantly invite new partners, track every NDA, referral, lead, and closed-won deal — all without leaving Slack.
With AI-driven account mapping and deep analytics, surface top co-sell motions, shared prospects, and joint-marketing triggers in seconds.
:hammer_and_wrench: Key Features
• Instant Partner Onboarding
- Slash command to invite & onboard partners
- Auto-generate and e-sign NDAs/MOUs
- Sync new partners to a dedicated private channel
• AI-Driven Account Mapping
- Compare Customers, Prospects & Opportunities
- Surface "Shared Customers" and "Shared Prospects" with any partner
- Automatic overlap alerts directly into Slack threads
• Referral & Co-Sell Tracking
- Track referrals by partner, campaign, or custom tag
- Monitor lead status: Prospect → Opportunity → Closed Won/Lost
- Auto-update HubSpot, Salesforce, or your CRM of choice
• Joint Marketing Campaigns
- Build audience segments from shared prospects
- Sync Mailchimp or Marketo segments, trigger drip sequences in Slack
- One-click partner cohort dashboards for performance tracking
• Real-time Alerts & Workflows
- Slack notifications for new overlaps, signed docs, referral submissions
- Custom workflows: Send invites, reminders, surveys with a click
- Integrate Fireflies.ai
for meeting capture and automated action items
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Why Sharkdom vs. Traditional CRM?
• Built for Partners, Not Just Customers
Traditional CRMs focus on direct sales reps. Sharkdom empowers both you and your partners — right inside Slack — to co-sell, co-market, and co-close.
• AI + Human Collaboration
Automate data-heavy tasks like mapping, alerts, and analytics — spend less time in spreadsheets, more time building relationships.
• End-to-End Visibility
From NDA to revenue share, track every step of the partner journey — searchable, reportable, and free from messy email chains.
:gear: Getting Started
1. Install Sharkdom from the Slack App Marketplace.
2. Connect your CRM (HubSpot, Salesforce, etc.) to sync your Customers, Prospects & Opportunities.
3. Use /sharkdom invite @partner to create a private channel and send onboarding docs.
4. Use /sharkdom map to instantly view shared accounts and open opportunities.
5. Use /sharkdom campaign to build joint-marketing segments and push to Mailchimp or Marketo.
:globe_with_meridians: Integrations
• CRM: HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoho CRM
• Marketing Automation: Mailchimp, Marketo
• Meeting Capture: Fireflies.ai
, Zoom, Google Meet
• Docs & eSign: Google Drive, Zoho Sign
• Analytics: Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager
:handshake: Support & Security
• Enterprise-grade data encryption (AES-256)
• SOC 2 Type II & GDPR compliant
• 24×7 human Slack support with a dedicated Slack channel
• Free onboarding and quarterly partner QBR facilitation
:rocket: Why Teams Love Sharkdom
“Sharkdom turned our scattered Google Sheet process into a 2-click Slack workflow — partner ops have never been smoother.”
:white_check_mark: Ready to Scale Your Partner Program?
• Streamline partner onboarding, NDA signing, and revenue-share workflows.
• Co-author proposals, track joint opportunities, and ping partner POCs — all within Slack.
• Unlock AI-driven insights on overlaps, ideal profiles, and win/loss drivers — right inside your most active channels.
Click “Add to Slack” and get started in minutes.