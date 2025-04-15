Quadratic Voting

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
QV will retain Customer Data for the duration of the customer's active usage of the app, when the app is uninstalled from the workspace all the data is uninstalled automatically.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
QV will remove data when a user uninstalled the app from their workspace. If they want to access the data prior to deletion they can contact me via email.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
QV stores data in a standard RDS database. All stored data is anonymous, consisting only of Slack-provided identifiers that cannot be linked to specific individuals outside of the Slack platform. No sensitive personal information is collected or stored.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Google Cloud SQL
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no