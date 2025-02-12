Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Per Moveworks policy, Moveworks only retains customer data and backup copies for no longer than is necessary to provide services. Upon request we can delete customers or specific user data on an individual basis in compliance with various privacy laws and regulations (GDPR/CCPA/etc.). Customers can request data deletion and Moveworks will delete the data in agreed upon timelines. Moveworks will provide supporting evidence to demonstrate compliance with the NIST 800-88 media sanitization standard. In any other case, Moveworks retains the right to delete the data after two (2) years. For additional technical information about security and privacy at Moveworks, get a personalized demo or reach out to your Account Executive or Customer Success Manager to get access to our Whistic profile where you can find further details and certification reports.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Any instance of any customer data is securely deleted from our system per the Moveworks Data Deletion and Retention Policy via the NIST 800-88 standard. If a request to modify or delete data is received from an employee of a Moveworks customer, Moveworks (the data processor) contacts the Moveworks administrator of the customer (the data controller) for further instructions. The controller is responsible for determining the appropriate action in accordance with applicable privacy laws. For additional technical information about security and privacy at Moveworks, get a personalized demo or reach out to your Account Executive or Customer Success Manager to get access to our Whistic profile where you can find further details and certification reports.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All Data is encrypted at rest - (AES-GCM 256) All Data is encrypted in transit - (TLS 1.2) All keys and credentials are encrypted and managed by AWS KMS (Rotated at least annually) For additional technical information about security and privacy at Moveworks, get a personalized demo or reach out to your Account Executive or Customer Success Manager to get access to our Whistic profile where you can find further details and certification reports.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA, Deutschland, Irland, Kanada, Australien

Details zum Daten-Hosting Moveworks platform and data is hosted in AWS.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://help.moveworks.com/docs/moveworks-sub-processors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Moveworks uses LLMs like GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-4, MoveLM (fine-tuned CodeLlama 13B), GPT-3.5 Turbo, and Flan-T5 (3B). Models are evaluated with internal benchmarks before production. For details, contact your Account Executive or Customer Success Manager

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Moveworks uses LLMs like GPT-4 and GPT-4-Turbo from Microsoft and OpenAI, ensuring data retention through enterprise agreements. These agreements guarantee that Moveworks customer data is not retained or used for model training by either of them.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Global generative models are trained using public datasets or Moveworks’ proprietary synthetic data, while discriminative models are trained using proprietary annotated Moveworks data. Customer-specific models are trained on data based on customer needs.