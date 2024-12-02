Mailgun Alerts

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien There is no personal data we store. However, we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the channel: Channel IDs where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications; Workspace ID and the access token to post the notifications. This data remains stored until the user unsubscribes from the notifications or uninstalls the app from the workspace.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We delete the data when running the unsubscribe command for notifications or when uninstalling the app from the workspace.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung There is no personal data we store. However, we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the channel: Channel IDs where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications; Workspace ID and the access token to post the notifications.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no