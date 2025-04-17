Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain user data only as long as necessary to provide and improve our services. Operational data is stored until it is no longer needed, while event logs are kept for up to 7 days for debugging and analytics. Users can request data deletion at any time, and data will be promptly removed unless retention is required by law.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten User data is archived when no longer actively needed and securely stored for 30 days before permanent removal. Users can request data deletion, and we will promptly process such requests, ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Archived data is inaccessible for operational use and is securely deleted after the retention period.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All user data is securely stored using industry-standard encryption, both in transit and at rest. Data is hosted on Mongo Atlas, ensuring compliance with applicable security and privacy regulations. Access to stored data is restricted to authorized personnel only and is regularly audited to maintain integrity and confidentiality.

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Mongo Atlas

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://openai.com/policies/data-processing-addendum

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) GPT 4o and GPT 4o-mini

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Sked processes data transiently through its LLM, ensuring no data is stored by default. Retention settings can be configured to meet specific organizational or compliance needs, with strict controls to safeguard user information.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung GPT-4o and GPT-4o-mini prioritize data security and privacy by processing inputs transiently, without storage unless configured. Tenancy options ensure secure, isolated environments compliant with stringent standards.