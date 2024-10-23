This app enables sending notifications from Civic Roundtable to Slack. Keep your members informed on the latest Roundtable activity by sending new posts, comments, and announcements directly to Slack channels. Civic Roundtable is a collaboration platform that connects public servants with the people and information they need to be successful. Our mission is to power a more effective, efficient, and integrated government. Civic Roundtable bridges silos by streamlining coordination and resource sharing across organizations, creates capacity by consolidating tools into one cohesive platform, preserves knowledge by capturing institutional expertise for the future, and maximizes impact by monitoring engagement and measuring performance of efforts and working groups.