Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Civic Roundtable retains data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed and a retention period has passed, it is securely disposed of or archived. Personally identifiable information (PII) is deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer has a business use.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Civic Roundtable will remove Customer Data upon request, as long as the request does not conflict with regulatory or contractual requirements.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is encrypted at-rest using AES-256 GCM encryption with root keys stored in an HSM. All data in-transit is encrypted using modern, secure SSL/TLS settings and HTTP headers.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS GovCloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no