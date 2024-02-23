Cisco Identity Intelligence SG

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
CII retains Customer Data for Ninety (90) calendar days or until the Customer Owner requests disposal, whichever is earliest.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data disposal entails first destroying the AES-256 encryption keys used for data access, rendering the stored data unusable. This encrypted data is then deleted.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All sensitive data classified according to CII's Data Classification policy is encrypted at rest and in transit using strong, industry-recommended algorithms. Encryption at rest is used across multiple systems and layers of the stack including file systems, file object stores, databases, third-party SaaS services, and directly in CII's own developed components. Encryption in motion is primarily achieved through the use of Transport Layer Security (TLS), but may include other secure protocols.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Singapur
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Hosted on AWS ap-southeast-1 (Singapore)
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no